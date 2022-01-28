West Liberty rolls like thunder over Tipton 69-13

Impressive was a ready adjective for West Liberty's 69-13 throttling of Tipton in Iowa girls basketball on January 28.
In recent action on January 22, West Liberty faced off against Camanche and Tipton took on Iowa City Regina on January 20 at Iowa City Regina High School. For a full recap, click here.
