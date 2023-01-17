West Liberty posts win at Tipton's expense 56-41

Tipton was solid, but not good enough, on Tuesday, as West Liberty prevailed 56-41 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 17.
Last season, West Liberty and Tipton squared off with January 28, 2022 at West Liberty High School last season. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 5, Tipton faced off against Stanwood North Cedar and West Liberty took on Durant on January 10 at Durant High School. Click here for a recap.
