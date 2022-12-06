 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
West Liberty pockets narrow victory over Wellman Mid-Prairie 55-50

Yes, West Liberty looked relaxed while edging Wellman Mid-Prairie, but no autographs please after its 55-50 victory in Iowa girls basketball action on December 6.

Last season, Wellman Mid-Prairie and West Liberty squared off with January 24, 2022 at Wellman Mid-Prairie High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

