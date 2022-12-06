West Liberty pockets narrow victory over Wellman Mid-Prairie 55-50

Yes, West Liberty looked relaxed while edging Wellman Mid-Prairie, but no autographs please after its 55-50 victory in Iowa girls basketball action on December 6.
Last season, Wellman Mid-Prairie and West Liberty squared off with January 24, 2022 at Wellman Mid-Prairie High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.