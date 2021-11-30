West Liberty imposes its will on Wellman Mid-Prairie 61-38

West Liberty's river of points eventually washed away Wellman Mid-Prairie in a 61-38 offensive cavalcade for an Iowa girls basketball victory on November 30.

