West Liberty flies high over Wyoming Midland 61-34

West Liberty swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Wyoming Midland 61-34 in Iowa girls basketball action on January 26.

In recent action on January 20, West Liberty faced off against Wellman Mid-Prairie and Wyoming Midland took on Preston Easton Valley on January 20 at Preston Easton Valley High. For a full recap, click here.

