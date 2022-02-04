West Liberty claims gritty victory against Iowa City Regina 44-38

Early action on the scoreboard pushed West Liberty to the front, and it stayed there to fend off Iowa City Regina 44-38 in Iowa girls basketball on February 4.
In recent action on January 29, Iowa City Regina faced off against Stanwood North Cedar and West Liberty took on Goose Lake Northeast on January 29 at West Liberty High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The Comets opened a thin 24-18 gap over the Regals at the intermission.
It was a nail-biter in the final quarter when West Liberty and Iowa City Regina both had the scoreboard blinking in a 44-38 knot.
