West Hancock's Rachel Leerar ends outstanding high school career with loss in regional championship

“She’s a leader in and out, every day,” Kelly said. “Every practice. She’s so smart, and she knows everything, basketball-wise. She's also a great friend, and everybody looks up to her.”

Over the past several years, Leerar's scoring and rebounding ability has brought the team to new heights. In 2019, the team played in the program’s first state championship game, which the Eagles lost to Newell-Fonda, 76-52.

According to Eagles' head coach Paul Sonius, Leerar’s work ethic is what will leave the most lasting impact on the program.

“She puts in a lot of time. I feel bad for her because the 2,000 points was in her grasp, and she didn’t get it," Sonius said. "But I know that she would’ve passed that up in a second to get another chance at state.”

Leerar graduates from West Hancock as the program’s all-time leading scorer, and could become the team's first four-time all-state honoree. She will play basketball next season at Division II Nebraska-Kearney.

Her impact on the hardwood has been sizable, but she hopes that her most lasting legacy will be as an inspiration for future Eagles' players.