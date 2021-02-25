West Hancock's Rachel Leerar ends outstanding high school career with loss in regional championship

The end of an era came for the West Hancock girls basketball team on Wednesday night in Hampton.
With 3:25 remaining in the Eagles’ 72-30 loss to No. 2 ranked Dike-New Hartford in the Class 2A, Region 6 championship game, West Hancock senior Rachel Leerar left the game for the final time.
Leerar exited the floor to thunderous applause from the West Hancock crowd, ending the most decorated career in program history.
After the game, Leerar admitted that the 42-point defeat was a disappointing way to end her time at West Hancock, as she hoped to end the season under the bright lights of Wells Fargo Arena. The Eagles made it to state each of the past two seasons, and earlier this year, the team seemed to be on track for an unprecedented third straight trip to Wells Fargo Arena.
But after a midseason knee injury that forced Leerar to sit out for several games, and a three-loss stretch that dropped them in the rankings, another trip to the state tournament slipped from the Eagles' grasp.
“It’s disappointing not to end up there,” Leerar said. “Coming in, this season has been a roller-coaster. Where we started, pre-injury, we were right where I really wanted to be and where I thought we’d be, and then we battled with a couple things. It hurt sitting out eight games, and it’s not the outcome we wanted. But it is what it is.”
Leerar always watches film of the Eagles’ upcoming opponents, and said that she was surprised by how well Dike-New Hartford shot the ball on Wednesday night. Coming into the game, the Wolverines had shot just 29 percent from 3-point territory, but against the Eagles, Dike made eight threes, while shooting 42 percent from deep.
“They have not shot the ball like that all year,” Leerar said. “They’re not even that big of a 3-point shooting team. It happens, you know. They got the momentum going their way, and you’re making shots when you get momentum.”
In the first quarter, the Eagles kept pace with Dike- New Hartford for the first five minutes, 9-8. But by the end of the first quarter, the Wolverines led 17-11. By halftime, the lead had grown to 21 points, at 40-19.
In the third, the Wolverines outscored the Eagles 18-8. In the fourth, West Hancock’s only points came on a 3-pointer from freshman Mallory Leerar, as Dike-New Hartford wrapped up a dominant win.
Rachel Leerar had 12 points on the night, giving her 1,952 for her career.
Junior Kennedy Kelly, who led the team this season with 72 3-pointers, said that she hopes to someday be like Leerar.
“She’s a leader in and out, every day,” Kelly said. “Every practice. She’s so smart, and she knows everything, basketball-wise. She's also a great friend, and everybody looks up to her.”
Over the past several years, Leerar's scoring and rebounding ability has brought the team to new heights. In 2019, the team played in the program’s first state championship game, which the Eagles lost to Newell-Fonda, 76-52.
According to Eagles' head coach Paul Sonius, Leerar’s work ethic is what will leave the most lasting impact on the program.
“She puts in a lot of time. I feel bad for her because the 2,000 points was in her grasp, and she didn’t get it," Sonius said. "But I know that she would’ve passed that up in a second to get another chance at state.”
Leerar graduates from West Hancock as the program’s all-time leading scorer, and could become the team's first four-time all-state honoree. She will play basketball next season at Division II Nebraska-Kearney.
Her impact on the hardwood has been sizable, but she hopes that her most lasting legacy will be as an inspiration for future Eagles' players.
“I hope in the future that there are young people who look up and see what I’ve been a part of and what this team has built, and they say ‘I want to do that too,'” Leerar said. “I hope that we really started to create a program. It’s been up and down over the years, and I hope most of all that me playing was able to give somebody else inspiration to come on, compete, play, and love the game.”
West Hancock finished the season with a 19-6 overall record. Dike-New Hartford will play on Wednesday in the first round of the Class 2A state tournament against Treynor.
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.