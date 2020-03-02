West Hancock returns to Des Moines to finish what they started

Last March, the West Hancock girls basketball team walked out of Wells Fargo Arena 25 points shy of a championship.
On Wednesday, when the team walks back into “The Well,” it will be wearing red warm-up t-shirts, the words “unfinished business” written across their shoulders.
For head coach Paul Sonius and his Eagles, the idea of returning to the state tournament to claim their title was clear soon after their loss to Newell-Fonda last year in the championship round.
“Last year, at the end of the school year, that’s not the way the girls wanted their season to end,” Sonius said. “We had a lot of girls very nervous in that championship game. They hadn't been there before, and I think a lot of them just want to get another chance to put themselves in that position.”
Sonius said his team showed up to summer workouts ready to go. All summer long, they attended team camps, competing against larger schools and holding their own, he said.
“I knew when the season started that I didn’t really have to do a whole lot," Sonius said. "I think our girls were on a mission.”
Ending the regular season at 21-1, their only loss to conference rival Bishop Garrigan, the Eagles grew restless during a 10-day gap between games before they could begin their postseason push.
“We kind of just wanted to come out and get going," Sonius said. "We hadn't played for 10 days, and I think the girls were just kind of excited to get back on the floor and play against somebody other than themselves.”
Opening the regional tournament against Belmond-Klemme, the Eagles were firing on all cylinders, Sonius said, beating the Broncos 75-29.
With a much closer contest than their previous game earlier in the season, the Eagles came out against Clarion-Goldfield-Dows in the semifinals with their press defense at a pace the Cowgirls could not match, defeating them 67-51.
Last week, the Eagles seemed to put an exclamation point on their campaign leading into the state tournament, overwhelming Panorama in the regional final 67-28.
With a record of 24-1 going into state, the Eagles are in a similar situation to last year's team, who entered the tournament at 23-1. Even with their move from Class 1A to Class 2A between seasons, Sonius says competition is comparable to what they faced last year.
West Hancock faces seventh seed Logan-Magnolia in the first round at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
"They're going to look like they want to attack," Sonius said. "Of their top six scorers, three of them will shoot threes and three of them will not, so this will be a little different than Panorama where everybody shot threes. I think this kind of works more into our hands even more than Panorama did."
Sonius said he's decided to let the girls play their type of game, admitting that not following that game plan led to the team's loss against Bishop Garrigan.
"We play a very, very strong defense. It's man-to-man and in your face," he said. "I don't think there are many teams out there that practice against things like that, and I think that comes to really help us out against these teams."
One way or another, the Eagles' season will come to an end this week.
For Sonius, no matter the outcome, he said he appreciates what his seniors have done for him over the years.
"It will be ranked up there with one of the other groups I've had, but they're fun to be around, they are enjoyable, they work hard," he said.
"They have had their minds determined that they were going to get to the state tournament and they've always had this idea that they were going to be state champs."