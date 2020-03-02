West Hancock returns to Des Moines to finish what they started

“We kind of just wanted to come out and get going," Sonius said. "We hadn't played for 10 days, and I think the girls were just kind of excited to get back on the floor and play against somebody other than themselves.”

Opening the regional tournament against Belmond-Klemme, the Eagles were firing on all cylinders, Sonius said, beating the Broncos 75-29.

With a much closer contest than their previous game earlier in the season, the Eagles came out against Clarion-Goldfield-Dows in the semifinals with their press defense at a pace the Cowgirls could not match, defeating them 67-51.

Last week, the Eagles seemed to put an exclamation point on their campaign leading into the state tournament, overwhelming Panorama in the regional final 67-28.

With a record of 24-1 going into state, the Eagles are in a similar situation to last year's team, who entered the tournament at 23-1. Even with their move from Class 1A to Class 2A between seasons, Sonius says competition is comparable to what they faced last year.

West Hancock faces seventh seed Logan-Magnolia in the first round at 10 a.m. Wednesday.