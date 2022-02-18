West Hancock falls to South Central Calhoun, 58-38

An 18-win season came to an end as the West Hancock girls basketball team lost to the South Central Calhoun Titans Friday night.

Entering the game, the Eagles looked primed to advance to the class 2A Region 2 final and play for a chance to advance to it's third straight state tournament.

However, West Hancock stumbled out of the gate and managed just three field goals in the first quarter.

The Eagles' offensive struggles continued in the second quarter as West Hancock added just eight more points. Trailing 34-16 at the half, it would take strong play on both ends of the court if they were to mount a comeback.

In the third quarter, West Hancock showed a renewed energy on offense. Sophomre guard Mallory Leerar hit two triples to start the quarter and bring the Eagles within 12. However, the Titans responded and went blow for blow with the Eagles.

Senior guard Kennedy Kelly picked up her fourth foul with 2:33 remaining in the third, a crucial loss for the Eagles. Up to that point, Kelly contributed four points and four steals in the quarter.

Trailing 46-29 heading into the fourth, West Hancock failed to mount a comeback as it's offensive struggles returned and Kelly fouled out with just over three minutes remaining in the quarter.

The Titans outscored the Eagles to escape Britt with a 58-38 win.

“They came out and shot the ball real well,” Eagles head coach Paul Sonius said. “They hit the threes like crazy. When they came out and shot like that and we did not shoot as well, those two things are going to make a huge difference.”

Two Eagles put together standout performances in the losing effort while three Titans scored in double figures.

Leerar led the Eagles with 14 points while also grabbing three rebounds.

Kelly scored seven points, grabbed seven steals and snagged three rebounds.

