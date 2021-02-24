West Hancock falls to Dike-New Hartford in regional title game

Even the most wild of roller coasters eventually comes to an end.
A crazy season ended for the West Hancock girls basketball team on Wednesday night in Hampton, as the Eagles were outmatched by No. 2 ranked Dike-New Hartford in the Class 2A, Region 6 championship game, to the tune of a 72-30 loss.
The Eagles kept pace with the Wolverines for the first five minutes of the game, but soon fell victim to the team’s unexpectedly hot shooting. At the end of the first, Dike-New Hartford led, 17-11. At halftime, the lead had grown to 40-19, and in the second half, the Wolverines outscored the Eagles, 32-11, to clinch a 42-point victory and a spot in next week’s Class 2A state tournament in Des Moines.
"Athletically, they're one of the best teams we've seen," West Hancock head coach Paul Sonius said. "I wouldn't be surprised to see them be a state champion."
With the loss came the end of West Hancock senior Rachel Leerar’s high school career. Leerar will graduate as the team’s all-time leading scorer, with 1,952 career points, including 12 in her final game.
With 3:25 remaining in the fourth, Sonius pulled Leerar, who exited the floor to deafening cheers from the West Hancock crowd. As the team's leading scorer each of the past four seasons, Leerar has most definitely left her mark on the program.
Wednesday was the fourth time that Leerar and the rest of the Eagles' seniors have played in a regional title game, but after making it to state each of the past two years, Leerar was disappointed that she doesn't get to end the season at Wells Fargo Arena.
"It didn't turn out how we wanted it to," Leerar said. "That's disappointing, I wanted to end my season at Wells (Fargo). That's been the goal all along. Once you get a little taste of it, even freshman year that is where I knew I wanted to be. For some people, that is a huge accomplishment, but I knew that is where I wanted to be every single time."
To the end, Leerar never stopped fighting.
"I wasn't going to stop, whether it was halftime and we were down by 20," Leerar said. "That is never what I've been about. I don't care who you are, or where you are at, you're going to compete."
With the loss, West Hancock ends its season with a 19-6 overall record. Dike-New Hartford improved to 23-0, and will play at state for the fourth consecutive year.
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.