West Hancock falls to Dike-New Hartford in regional title game

Wednesday was the fourth time that Leerar and the rest of the Eagles' seniors have played in a regional title game, but after making it to state each of the past two years, Leerar was disappointed that she doesn't get to end the season at Wells Fargo Arena.

"It didn't turn out how we wanted it to," Leerar said. "That's disappointing, I wanted to end my season at Wells (Fargo). That's been the goal all along. Once you get a little taste of it, even freshman year that is where I knew I wanted to be. For some people, that is a huge accomplishment, but I knew that is where I wanted to be every single time."

To the end, Leerar never stopped fighting.

"I wasn't going to stop, whether it was halftime and we were down by 20," Leerar said. "That is never what I've been about. I don't care who you are, or where you are at, you're going to compete."

With the loss, West Hancock ends its season with a 19-6 overall record. Dike-New Hartford improved to 23-0, and will play at state for the fourth consecutive year.

