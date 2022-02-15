West Fork advances with 50-43 win over South Hardin

The West Fork Warhawks took on the South Hardin Tigers at home in the second round of the 2A - Region 3 playoffs. The Warhawks came away with a 50-43 win in a dramatic match.

The first quarter was a back and forth affair that ended with a score of 12-11 in West Fork’s favor. South Hardin took the lead going into the half at 28-21, but that did not stop West Fork as Ellie Weaver and Rylie Akins only allowed four points in the period. From then on, West Fork’s lead never wavered and they finished the game strong.

South Hardin’s defense could not stop West Fork’s determined offense with Ellie Weaver, Madisyn Bonner and Leah Weaver dishing out points to put West Fork on top. Ellie Weaver dominated South Hardin’s defense inside the paint, putting up 14 points. In the end, West Fork’s consistent free throws put them just out of South Hardin’s reach.

West Fork’s promising season continues as they advance to the third round to take on South Hamilton. As for South Hardin their season might be over, but the team has much potential in the coming years.

