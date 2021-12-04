West Des Moines Valley doesn't mess around with West Liberty 51-32

West Des Moines Valley fought out of the gates to overcome a first quarter deficit for a 51-32 win over West Liberty in Iowa girls basketball action on December 4.

West Liberty showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 14-13 advantage over West Des Moines Valley as the first quarter ended.

The Tigers' shooting jumped to a 25-18 lead over the Comets at the intermission.

