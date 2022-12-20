West Branch wallops Tipton 55-35

West Branch stormed to a first-quarter lead and cruised to a 55-35 win over Tipton in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 20.
The last time West Branch and Tipton played in a 51-20 game on January 25, 2022. For more, click here.
In recent action on December 13, West Branch faced off against Iowa City Regina and Tipton took on Wyoming Midland on December 15 at Wyoming Midland High School. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.