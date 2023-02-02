West Branch found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Lisbon 42-34 for an Iowa girls basketball victory on February 2.

In recent action on January 27, West Branch faced off against Iowa City Regina . For results, click here. Lisbon took on Calamus-Wheatland on January 24 at Calamus-Wheatland High School. For more, click here.

