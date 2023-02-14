Tuesday's outing turned into an endurance test that West Branch passed in a 57-53 victory at Winthrop East Buchanan's expense in Iowa girls basketball on February 14.

In recent action on February 3, Winthrop East Buchanan faced off against Calamus-Wheatland . Click here for a recap. West Branch took on Lisbon on February 2 at West Branch High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.