West Branch slips past Cascade 32-27

With little to no wiggle room, West Branch nosed past Cascade 32-27 on December 10 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on November 30, West Branch faced off against Durant and Cascade took on Anamosa on November 30 at Anamosa High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
