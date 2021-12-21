West Branch explodes on Camanche 56-30

West Branch swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Camanche 56-30 at Camanche High on December 21 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
West Branch's offense moved to a 28-17 lead over Camanche at the half.
In recent action on December 10, Camanche faced off against Iowa City Regina and West Branch took on Wilton on December 14 at Wilton High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.