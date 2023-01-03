West Branch earns solid win over Camanche 46-28

Riding a wave of production, West Branch surfed over Camanche 46-28 at West Branch High on January 3 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

West Branch drew first blood by forging a 17-5 margin over Camanche after the first quarter.

The Bears opened a giant 28-11 gap over the Storm at the half.

West Branch steamrolled to a 41-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Storm managed a 14-5 rally in the final quarter, yet the die was already cast.

