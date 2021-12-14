West Branch denies Wilton's challenge 44-31

West Branch notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Wilton 44-31 in Iowa girls basketball on December 14.
In recent action on December 3, Wilton faced off against Iowa City Regina and West Branch took on Tipton on December 7 at Tipton High School. Click here for a recap
The Bears fought to a 44-31 half margin at the Beavers' expense.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.