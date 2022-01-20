West Branch buries Stanwood North Cedar under avalanche of points 59-28

West Branch's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Stanwood North Cedar during a 59-28 blowout on January 20 in Iowa girls high school basketball.
The Bears broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 54-17 lead over the Knights.
