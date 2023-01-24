Wellman Mid-Prairie wallops Durant 63-22

Wellman Mid-Prairie recorded a big victory over Durant 63-22 on January 24 in Iowa girls high school basketball.
The last time Wellman Mid-Prairie and Durant played in a 52-48 game on January 11, 2022. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 17, Wellman Mid-Prairie faced off against West Branch and Durant took on Calamus-Wheatland on January 16 at Calamus-Wheatland High School. For more, click here.
