Wellman Mid-Prairie trips Wilton in tenacious tussle 43-38

Mighty close, mighty fine, Wellman Mid-Prairie wore a victory shine after clipping Wilton 43-38 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 4.
The Golden Hawks' shooting moved to a 19-14 lead over the Beavers at the intermission.
The two squads shadow-boxed through an evenly-played 24-24 final quarter.
