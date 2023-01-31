 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wellman Mid-Prairie takes down Tipton 58-34

Wellman Mid-Prairie's river of points eventually washed away Tipton in a 58-34 cavalcade on January 31 in Iowa girls high school basketball.

The last time Wellman Mid-Prairie and Tipton played in a 52-25 game on February 12, 2022. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 24, Wellman Mid-Prairie faced off against Durant . Click here for a recap. Tipton took on Iowa City Regina on January 24 at Iowa City Regina High School. For more, click here.

