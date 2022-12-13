Wellman Mid-Prairie records thin win against Wilton 48-39

With little to no wiggle room, Wellman Mid-Prairie nosed past Wilton 48-39 on December 13 in Iowa girls high school basketball.
Last season, Wilton and Wellman Mid-Prairie squared off with February 1, 2022 at Wellman Mid-Prairie High School last season. Click here for a recap
In recent action on December 8, Wellman Mid-Prairie faced off against Iowa City Regina and Wilton took on Tipton on December 6 at Wilton High School. Click here for a recap
