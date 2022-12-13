 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wellman Mid-Prairie records thin win against Wilton 48-39

  • 0

With little to no wiggle room, Wellman Mid-Prairie nosed past Wilton 48-39 on December 13 in Iowa girls high school basketball.

Last season, Wilton and Wellman Mid-Prairie squared off with February 1, 2022 at Wellman Mid-Prairie High School last season. Click here for a recap

In recent action on December 8, Wellman Mid-Prairie faced off against Iowa City Regina and Wilton took on Tipton on December 6 at Wilton High School. Click here for a recap

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

FIFA World Cup 2022: Morocco’s Atlas Lions carry the hopes of an entire continent

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News