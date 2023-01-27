Wellman Mid-Prairie explodes past Wilton 66-38

Wellman Mid-Prairie's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Wilton 66-38 for an Iowa girls basketball victory on January 27.
Last season, Wilton and Wellman Mid-Prairie squared off with February 1, 2022 at Wellman Mid-Prairie High School last season. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 21, Wilton faced off against Maquoketa and Wellman Mid-Prairie took on West Liberty on January 20 at West Liberty High School. For more, click here.
