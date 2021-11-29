Weekend roundup: Cardinals drop Saturday contest; Bulls swept, Toros split

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura took on the gauntlet that is Class 1A top-ranked and the two-time defending state champions in girls basketball, Newell-Fonda.

The Cardinals couldn't make a Saturday upset happen.

Behind a 46-17 halftime cushion, the Mustangs cruised past GHV 71-49 in both teams respective season openers.

Thirty-one turnovers against Newell-Fonda's electric defense cost the Cardinals. They attempted just 35 shots in four quarters, yet still shot well from the field at 48.6 percent.

GHV dug out of the hole by outscoring the Mustangs 23-10 in the final eight minutes. Chloe Frank paced the effort with 16 points, five rebounds and four assists while Liz Richardson chipped in 15 points and pulled in a team-high eight boards.

Hockey

Bulls can't muster a win over holiday weekend: North Iowa's five-game winning streak was gone in the blink of an eye as Austin blitzed its way to garner two consecutive triumphs.

The Bruins scored three unanswered goals to take a 5-3 victory on Black Friday at home then responded with three goals in the first two periods to snare a 4-1 win on Saturday in Mason City.

It was a back-and-forth affair on Friday. Each time North Iowa got out in front, Austin would answer.

Michael Mesic fired in a goal off a pass from Logan Dombrowsky to give the Bulls a 1-0 lead at the 5 minute, 40 second mark of the first period. The Bruins found an equalizer at 12:11.

For over two minutes in the second, there was a constant tug and pull.

Simone Dadie split a pair of defenders and found a crease to shoot and score his fourth goal of the season for a 2-1 Bulls lead. They were out in front for 42 seconds before the Bruins found the back of the net again.

Then at 4:18, Jack Boxer slapped home a shot past Austin netminder Hudson Hodges for the 3-2 North Iowa lead. From that point, it was all Bruins with three straight.

There were a total of 15 penalties between the teams during Friday's game. North Iowa outshot Austin 23-22, 16 of the former's shots came in the first period.

Saturday was a similar story, but less drama. Austin scored once in the first, twice in the second and one more time in the third. Carter Rapalje scored the lone goal in the third for the Bulls.

The shots on goal per period were the exact same for North Iowa and the Bruins. Six in the first, 13 in the second and nine in the third.

Toros avoid sweep with high-scoring affair: Behind seven goals off the sticks of seven different players, Mason City prevailed in the second game of a weekend series against the Willmar WarHawks on Saturday at the Willmar Civic Center Arena.

Brendan Sloth scored in the first 10 seconds of the contest for the Toros and that sparked an offense that has scored more than six goals in three of their last four games.

Jack Champion fired in a power play goal and Cullen Hogan found the back of the net four minutes later to end a three-goal opening period. After Willmar scored twice to cut the lead down to one, Mason City emphatically responded.

From the 15:01 mark of the second period tp 19:46, the Toros scored three times. Carter Newpower started it off and Zach Giblin finished it. Luke Robertson fired home a goal in the third to end the night.

It was a vastly different outcome from Friday where the WarHawks used two third period goals to cushion their lead and stave off Mason City.

Cal Levis lit up the scoreboard at the 7:51 mark of the second period to cut the Toros deficit to 2-1. They had just six shots on goal in the third period and couldn't make a lead happen.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.