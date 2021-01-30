'We’re just trying to have more fun:' Mason City girls riding hot streak as postseason nears

Mason City head girls basketball coach Curt Klaahsen seems to have discovered the recipe for how to turn a losing team into a winning one, seemingly on a dime.
What is the secret ingredient? Fun.
The Mohawks began the season in bumpy fashion, by losing eight consecutive games. But since winter break, the team has gone 4-3, the most recent win a dominant 74-14 shellacking of Marshalltown on Friday night.
“We’ve continued to gain confidence in ourselves, but the other thing is that, especially over the last three games, we’re just trying to have more fun,” Klaahsen said. “I think sometimes we take this really seriously, and especially when you are struggling a little bit, it’s easy to get down on yourself. Going into last week’s game we said, we’re just going to play, have fun, and see what happens.”
Much of the team’s improvement lies on the shoulders of the defense. In the first seven games of the season, the Mohawks allowed their opponent to score at least 65 points in every contest. Since then, they have only allowed that many points once, in a 75-42 loss to Class 5A No. 1 Johnston.
In Friday’s game, the Mohawks held the Bobcats scoreless in the second quarter, to take 51-4 halftime lead. In the second half, the Mohawks outscored the Bobcats 23-10, to secure the team’s second straight victory.
“I think it all starts at the defensive end,” Klaahsen said. “I think we’re limiting the amount of quality shots that teams are getting, and the point totals for opponents have gone down drastically. We talked over break that we were giving up more points than anybody in Class 4A. Since then, our numbers have really dropped.”
In the final two games before winter break, the Mohawks lost to Class 5A No. 5 Cedar Falls by just two points, and then fell to No. 7 Waverly-Shell Rock, 49-45. That seems to be the point when things clicked. After the break, the Mohawks walloped Marshalltown, 85-22, on Jan. 5 for their first win.
Along with the defense, the Mohawks’ offense has been clicking, too. Since the start of the new year, Mason City has scored at least 50 points in all but two games. In the first half of Friday’s game, the Mohawks scored 49 unanswered points against the Bobcats, expanding their lead from 6-4 in the first quarter, to 55-4 in the third.
Freshman Reggi Spotts and junior Jada Williams have been the offensive linchpins for the Mohawks this year. Coming into Friday’s game, Williams led the team in points, rebounds, and assists, with respective totals of 230, 103, and 66. Spotts is close behind in scoring with 229 points, while leading the team with 34 3-pointers. She also ranks second with 68 rebounds and 33 assists. Both are averaging 16.4 points per game.
“I think we’ve just grown as a family,” Spotts said, “We’ve gotten really close to each other, and we’ve all worked hard together.”
Spotts is one of three Mason City freshmen in the midst of a breakout season. Grace Berding has started eight games and ranks third on the team with 48 rebounds and 19 steals, while Kelsey McDonough is close behind with 47 rebounds.
"It's just fun having them have so much success at a young age, and watching them grow,” Williams said. “They’re not even to their sophomore year yet, and they’re already gotten so much better. It’s just fun to watch."
As a veteran starter, Williams has had a front-row seat as the freshmen have come into their own.
For a team that is already starting to see big improvements, the performances of their young stars bodes well for the future.
“I feel really good,” Williams said. “Our team has gotten a lot better. We’ve definitely grown and gotten used to each other. We’re just playing really good basketball. With all the freshmen stepping up, we’re going to surprise a lot of teams at the end of the tournament.”
To Klaahsen, the Mohawks are a team on the rise. Although their 4-11 record doesn't look all that impressive on paper, he is confident that they will make some noise when the postseason comes around.
“We feel like we can play with anybody in the state, with the schedule that we play,” Klaahsen said. “Even though our record might not show that, I’m betting that there is a bunch of people in 4A who don’t want to see us in their bracket.”
Mason City will play again on Saturday against Urbandale.
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette.