'We’re just trying to have more fun:' Mason City girls riding hot streak as postseason nears

“I think it all starts at the defensive end,” Klaahsen said. “I think we’re limiting the amount of quality shots that teams are getting, and the point totals for opponents have gone down drastically. We talked over break that we were giving up more points than anybody in Class 4A. Since then, our numbers have really dropped.”

In the final two games before winter break, the Mohawks lost to Class 5A No. 5 Cedar Falls by just two points, and then fell to No. 7 Waverly-Shell Rock, 49-45. That seems to be the point when things clicked. After the break, the Mohawks walloped Marshalltown, 85-22, on Jan. 5 for their first win.

Along with the defense, the Mohawks’ offense has been clicking, too. Since the start of the new year, Mason City has scored at least 50 points in all but two games. In the first half of Friday’s game, the Mohawks scored 49 unanswered points against the Bobcats, expanding their lead from 6-4 in the first quarter, to 55-4 in the third.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}