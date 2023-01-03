 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wayland WACO passes stress test against Letts Louisa-Muscatine 38-19

It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Wayland WACO will take its 38-19 victory over Letts Louisa-Muscatine on January 3 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

Recently on December 20, Wayland WACO squared off with Lone Tree in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation.

