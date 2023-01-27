 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wayland WACO engulfs Kalona Hillcrest Academy in point barrage 63-28

Wayland WACO showed it had the juice to douse Kalona Hillcrest Academy in a points barrage during a 63-28 win on January 27 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on January 16, Kalona Hillcrest Academy faced off against Keota and Wayland WACO took on Columbus Junction Columbus on January 20 at Columbus Junction Columbus Community High School. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

