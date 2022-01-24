 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Waverly-Sr sews up Clear Lake 45-40

Waverly-Sr knocked off Clear Lake 45-40 at Waverly-Sr on January 24 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

The Go-Hawks darted in front of the Lions 10-7 to begin the second quarter.

Waverly-Sr put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing Clear Lake 35-33 in the last stanza.

Recently on January 18 , Clear Lake squared up on Algona in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

