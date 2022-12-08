 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Waverly-Sr outduels Clear Lake in competitive clash 48-34

Playing with a winning hand, Waverly-Sr trumped Clear Lake 48-34 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

Last season, Waverly-Sr and Clear Lake faced off on January 24, 2022 at Waverly-Shell Rock High School. For more, click here.

In recent action on December 2, Clear Lake faced off against Webster City and Waverly-Sr took on Cedar Rapids Xavier on December 3 at Waverly-Shell Rock High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

