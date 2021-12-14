Waverly-Sr engulfs Charles City in flames 57-15

Waverly-Sr's river of points eventually washed away Charles City in a 57-15 offensive cavalcade in Iowa girls basketball action on December 14.
The Go-Hawks opened with a 19-0 advantage over the Comets through the first quarter.
In recent action on December 4, Waverly-Sr faced off against Cedar Rapids Xavier and Charles City took on Algona on December 4 at Algona High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.