Waverly-Sr carves slim margin over Forest City 55-51

The cardiac kids of Waverly-Sr unleashed every advantage to outlast Forest City 55-51 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
Last season, Forest City and Waverly-Sr faced off on January 25, 2022 at Forest City High School. For results, click here.
Recently on January 17, Forest City squared off with Armstrong North Union in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.