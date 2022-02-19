 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Waukee Northwest pulls python act on Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy 58-29

  • 0

Yes, Waukee Northwest looked superb in beating Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy, but no autographs please after its 58-29 victory for an Iowa girls basketball victory on February 19.

Waukee Northwest's offense jumped to a 22-10 lead over Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy at the intermission.

In recent action on February 12, Waukee Northwest faced off against Iowa City and Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy took on Marion on February 12 at Cedar Rapids John F Kennedy High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Beijing bagpipers bring a little Scotland to Olympic curling

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News