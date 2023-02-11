Waukee Northwest dismissed Iowa City by a 62-37 count in Iowa girls basketball on February 11.

Last season, Iowa City and Waukee Northwest squared off with February 12, 2022 at Waukee Northwest High School last season. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 28, Iowa City faced off against West Des Moines Valley. For a full recap, click here.

