Waukee Northwest engulfs Mason City in flames 63-39

Waukee Northwest's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Mason City 63-39 on December 13 in Iowa girls high school basketball.
Recently on December 6 , Mason City squared up on Clear Lake in a basketball game . For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.