 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Waterloo West sets early tone, plays it to the finish in drumming Marion Linn-Mar 54-25

  • 0

Waterloo West wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 54-25 victory over Marion Linn-Mar on January 27 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Waterloo West and Marion Linn-Mar squared off with December 7, 2021 at Marion Linn-Mar High School last season. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 17, Waterloo West faced off against Cedar Rapids Xavier and Marion Linn-Mar took on Iowa City West on January 20 at Marion Linn-Mar High School. Click here for a recap.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

IOC to allow Russian athletes to compete In 2024 Olympics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News