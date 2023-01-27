Waterloo West sets early tone, plays it to the finish in drumming Marion Linn-Mar 54-25

Waterloo West wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 54-25 victory over Marion Linn-Mar on January 27 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
Last season, Waterloo West and Marion Linn-Mar squared off with December 7, 2021 at Marion Linn-Mar High School last season. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 17, Waterloo West faced off against Cedar Rapids Xavier and Marion Linn-Mar took on Iowa City West on January 20 at Marion Linn-Mar High School. Click here for a recap.
