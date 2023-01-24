Waterloo West secures a win over Iowa City West 69-52

Waterloo West turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 69-52 win over Iowa City West on January 24 in Iowa girls high school basketball.
Last season, Waterloo West and Iowa City West faced off on January 7, 2022 at Iowa City West High School. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 17, Iowa City West faced off against Fort Madison and Waterloo West took on Cedar Rapids Xavier on January 17 at Waterloo West High School. For results, click here.
