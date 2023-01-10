Waterloo West rolls like thunder over Cedar Rapids CR Washington 63-34

Waterloo West left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Cedar Rapids CR Washington 63-34 at Cedar Rapids Cr Washington on January 10 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
Last season, Waterloo West and Cedar Rapids CR Washington faced off on December 14, 2021 at Waterloo West High School.
In recent action on January 3, Cedar Rapids CR Washington faced off against Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy and Waterloo West took on Marion Linn-Mar on January 3 at Marion Linn-Mar High School.
