 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Waterloo West rolls like thunder over Cedar Rapids CR Washington 63-34

  • 0

Waterloo West left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Cedar Rapids CR Washington 63-34 at Cedar Rapids Cr Washington on January 10 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Waterloo West and Cedar Rapids CR Washington faced off on December 14, 2021 at Waterloo West High School. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 3, Cedar Rapids CR Washington faced off against Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy and Waterloo West took on Marion Linn-Mar on January 3 at Marion Linn-Mar High School. For results, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Rafael Nadal feels in 'good shape' ahead of Australian open after injuries

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News