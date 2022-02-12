 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Waterloo West rains down on Cedar Rapids Prairie 71-54

Waterloo West dumped Cedar Rapids Prairie 71-54 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

In recent action on February 5, Cedar Rapids Prairie faced off against Davenport North and Waterloo West took on Iowa City on February 4 at Waterloo West High School. Click here for a recap

Waterloo West made the first move by forging a 16-10 margin over Cedar Rapids Prairie after the first quarter.

Waterloo West's offense moved to a 30-24 lead over Cedar Rapids Prairie at the intermission.

The Wahawks stomped on over the Hawks when the fourth quarter began 71-54.

