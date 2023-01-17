Waterloo West produces precision performance against Cedar Rapids Xavier 73-50

It would have taken a herculean effort for Cedar Rapids Xavier to claim this one, and Waterloo West wouldn't allow that in a 73-50 decision during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.
Waterloo West drew first blood by forging a 17-12 margin over Cedar Rapids Xavier after the first quarter.
The Wahawks registered a 37-24 advantage at intermission over the Saints.
Waterloo West stormed to a 60-42 lead heading into the final quarter.
The clock was the only thing that stopped the Wahawks, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 13-8 fourth quarter, too.
