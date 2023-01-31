Waterloo West passes stress test against Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy 76-64

Waterloo West turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 76-64 win over Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy at Waterloo West High on January 31 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

Waterloo West jumped in front of Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy 21-19 to begin the second quarter.

The Wahawks' shooting jumped in front for a 34-29 lead over the Cougars at the intermission.

Waterloo West roared to a 55-40 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Wahawks' advantage was wide enough to weather the Cougars' 24-21 margin in the final quarter.

