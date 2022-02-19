Waterloo West drums Cedar Rapids Prairie in sound fashion 61-37

Waterloo West dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 61-37 victory over Cedar Rapids Prairie in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
Waterloo West opened with a 15-13 advantage over Cedar Rapids Prairie through the first quarter.
The Wahawks' offense breathed fire to a 33-18 lead over the Hawks at the half.
The Wahawks' control showed as they carried a 50-29 lead into the fourth quarter.
