Waterloo West clips Cedar Rapids Prairie in tight tilt 58-50

A tight-knit tilt turned in Waterloo West's direction just enough to squeeze past Cedar Rapids Prairie 58-50 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 6.
Last season, Waterloo West and Cedar Rapids Prairie faced off on February 19, 2022 at Waterloo West High School. For a full recap, click here.
