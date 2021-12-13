Waterloo Christian imposes its will on Cedar Rapids Cedar Valley Christian 54-9

Waterloo Christian's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Cedar Rapids Cedar Valley Christian 54-9 in Iowa girls basketball action on December 13.
Recently on December 7 , Cedar Rapids Cedar Valley Christian squared up on Springville in a basketball game . For more, click here.
