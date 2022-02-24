Warhawks plan to embrace high expectations better with most of core intact

Were the early lights too bright? Was the No. 12 ranking in Class 2A to open the season too much pressure?

"Rankings don't win you games," junior forward Emma Martinek said. "Hopefully, we keep a level-head and prove that we deserved to be ranked."

West Fork's girls basketball team got over the regional semifinal hump that has plagued its program in recent memory. Now, it is awaiting for the one final push to reach the state tournament.

It didn't come on Wednesday night.

The Warhawks ran into the buzz saw and dominant group that is the defending Class 2A state champs and currently top-ranked Dike-New Hartford as they were bombarded by a 75-21 shellacking in the regional final at Hampton-Dumont-CAL.

"My kids battled, they're just good," West Fork head coach Rodney Huber said. "I think they'll probably win a state title again. You run into teams like that sometimes. The motion of the game kind of got to us a little bit."

In the first two regional games, West Fork needed to overcome a pair of upset-minded teams.

It was down by seven at the half to a six-win South Hardin squad in the regional quarters before ultimately making a second half comeback. The Warhawks used a fourth quarter run to triumph over South Hamilton in the semis.

They were down by double digits immediately to the Wolverines through the first quarter. Nothing they did could dig out of that hole. West Fork dealt with a running clock the entire second half.

"A lot of respect to them, they're a really good team," Martinek said. "Once they started to get up, as much as we want to say we can't give up, some of it is your mindset. Coach always said go out with pride."

It was the combination of length and height that D-NH had that gave West Fork so many fits. At one point in the first half, the Warhawks had two 10-second violations trying to break a 2-1-2 full court press defense.

And when they did break it, they came up empty-handed. The 21 points scored is the lowest in a game since an 18-point performance in a loss to Osage in December of 2020.

"I tell the girls all the time, I'd rather have a violation," Huber said. "When you don't see it in your conference twice a year, you don't really know what to expect."

Still, Huber was not going to deem the 2021-22 season for the Warhawks a failure with a 19-5 overall record. Quite the opposite. He referred to it as a "resounding" success."

"We were basically a shot in two games from winning a conference title," Huber added. "We have nothing to be ashamed of. Sometimes, you run into a generational type of team."

The pieces West Fork loses will be difficult to replace.

Maddie Hubka provided an emphasis in touch-nose defense and hitting a needed 3-point shot and Madisyn Bonner was a bruiser inside that gave the Warhawks an inside presence.

"They had to be different things for our team and they were really unselfish," Huber said. "They never complained. They took it and ran with it. Love them to death."

Martinek, Rylie Akins and Ellie and Leah Weaver are the main four pieces that were able to consistently put up points that return. Keelee Sheriff also returns and his likely to step into the starting lineup.

With that much scoring back, the expectations will once again be high again for 2022-23.

"It puts a chip on our shoulder," Martinek said. "You have all things to look forward to. We'll keep growing and keep getting better."

In four of the five losses for the Warhawks, the margin was a combined 12 points.

They let a lead slip away from Forest City, blew a comfortable lead in the second half against St. Ansgar and took Osage to overtime in the first meeting and had a shot at the buzzer in the second meeting.

That's how close West Fork was from a 17-4 regular season to potentially a 21-0 season. In basketball, the margin of error is so slim when it comes the postseason and the regional draws.

If anything, that's the one thing Huber will drill into the returners for next winter.

"If you look back to the previous years, we hadn't gotten signature wins," Huber said. "I think my kids are going to be experienced in this style that we're playing now and they'll carry it forward."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.