Warhawks hit double digits in win streak with 45-31 win over Panthers

West Fork's girls basketball team knew that Tuesday's contest against Central Springs was going to be a grinder.

It has been the case in Rodney Huber's 10 years as head coach for the Warhawks.

"Even in their down years and we're good, the way they defense is unique," he said. "Their gym is different to play in. We have a lot of depth."

The opening four minutes, it was that style. Yet for moments in the second and third quarter, West Fork started to get a comfortable lead and posted another victory.

Behind 10 points apiece from Rylie Akins and Ellie Weaver, West Fork remained perfect in 2022 with a 45-31 Top of Iowa East victory the Panthers at Central Springs High School.

"Our shots started falling in the second half," Weaver said.

It is now a 10-game winning streak for the Warhawks. They have allowed just two opponents to reach the 40-point threshold. All while still averaging roughly 50 points a night.

The type of team Huber thought he would see at the beginning of the season, he is saying now with the postseason drawing ever so closer.

"This is what I envisioned," Huber said. "I don't want to jinx anything, but they're a special group."

Most of the points that stretched from the early part of the third quarter into the fourth were off turnovers.

West Fork (14-3, 10-2 TOI-East) made nine straight layups. Akins had eight straight points for it as the lead ballooned from six at the half to 14 after three quarters.

It got as big as 22 midway through the fourth.

"Our defense has gotten a lot better," Akins said.

Panthers head coach BJ Fessler tipped his cap to the Warhawks half-court and full-court pressure.

"They play a certain style and they played it better than we could handle it, by far," Fessler said. "We showed some of our (youth) and lack of ball-handling."

West Fork couldn't buy a bucket in the first few minutes of the opening frame. It started to get things rolling with back-to-back layups from Weaver off turnovers in its full-court press.

Maddie Hubka drained a 3-pointer to give the Warhawks a 7-4 lead after one period. And after Akins' first bucket of the game early in the second frame to give them a 9-8 lead, they never trailed the rest of the way.

Spurts of 6-0, 11-3 and 10-0 propelled them to a win.

"It definitely helps when we get a spurt going, our energy gets up and we keep going," Weaver said.

Still, Central Springs (9-7, 5-5) refused to stay quiet.

It began to force turnovers and went on a small 6-0 run to trim the gap to 14. Warhawks senior Madisyn Bonner made two free throws to up the lead back to 16 and the Panthers didn't get closer than that margin of two touchdowns.

Freshman forward Kaci Crum led Central Springs with eight points.

"We did little things right, but not nearly enough taking care of the ball," Fessler said. "Turnovers killed us tonight."

West Fork's hopes of conference title share hinders on two things. The first is coming on Friday night.

It will travel to St. Ansgar and try to avenge one of its two conference setbacks. The Warhawks led by 16 at one point, then the Saints marched on back to win in Sheffield.

"We're more than ready," Weaver said. "We've improved a lot since then. We just need to rebound and shut down their best player."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

