Warhawks embracing expectations of conference title, top-15 ranking

There are multiple things attached to West Fork's girls basketball team this winter.

It was picked as the favorites to win the Top of Iowa East and started the year with a No. 12 ranking in Class 2A. Add in returning four starters, its second leading scorer that came off the bench and a talented freshman guard, the pieces are there.

Now, the Warhawks are trying to figure out how they all fit into a season they are attempting to make memorable.

"We've only talked about the rankings and expectations a little bit," West Fork head coach Rodney Huber said. "You're going to get a best shot from every team, so the girls have to be aware of that. They have to give their best shot.

"Rankings don't win you games."

Success isn't obtained in the first week of the regular season. Even the Warhawks, a group that is 99 percent back, experienced some early season jitters on Monday night in a 56-53 setback to Forest City.

They allowed 11 of the first 12 points in the second quarter. They were rushed in the fourth quarter to the tune of nine turnovers due to the Indians bringing full court pressure.

Things that Huber just didn't see coming.

"I wasn't expecting that from them," he said. "We have too much experience to be doing some of that stuff. The girls know there were things they needed to clean up."

Emma Martinek, West Fork's leading scorer on Monday with 14 points and its top offensive weapon last year at 13.1 points per game, preached patience.

"We just need to be smarter with the ball and we have every intention of doing that," she said.

There was a clear second and third option for the Warhawks last season. Rylie Akins was the spark off the bench and poured in 8.4 points a night and Maddie Hubka averaged 6.6 a night.

"Everyone who gets the ball can score," Martinek said. "That is what's really going to help us down the stretch."

There's another weapon West Fork is introducing into the fold.

Freshman Leah Weaver was the first player West Fork subbed in and her impact was noticeable. The 5-foot-8 guard was slashing to the hole and had all 10 of her points in the first half.

While she didn't get into the scorebook in the second half, Martinek has seen the potential in practice and the first two games.

"Leah is going to be great," Martinek said. "She's right up there with us all. She's smart with the ball and she's definitely going to help us down the stretch."

West Fork is not the tallest team. Martinek is listed at 5'11 and Keelee Sheriff at 5'10. Madisyn Bonner is playing down low at 5'7. When Forest City was able to get traction down low, it converted.

Huber stated that guard play and togetherness will help overcome the height issues.

"It comes down to doing things as a team," he said.

Still, the goals are two-fold. One, win the conference and two, get to Wells Fargo Arena.

Playing a close game in late-November, even in a loss, Huber only sees positive things to take away from.

"In the grand scheme of things, we never want to lose, but it doesn't mean anything for conference," Huber said. "It is a building block. We try to peak at the right time."

The Warhawks have been near the top of the conference over the last few seasons. They believe this season is their best shot to breakthrough and reach Des Moines.

"This is our year," Martinek said. "We can do big things once we get things going."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

