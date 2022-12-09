Vinton-Shellsburg pockets narrow victory over Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon 44-43

Vinton-Shellsburg could finally catch its breath after a close call against Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon in a 44-43 victory in Iowa girls basketball on December 9.
Last season, Mt Vernon Mount Vernon and Vinton-Shellsburg squared off with December 14, 2021 at Mt Vernon Mount Vernon last season. For a full recap, click here.
