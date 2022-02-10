Vikings beat Bearcats 62-30 in Class 1A regional opener

When Northwood-Kensett's girls basketball team played North Butler nearly a month ago, it matched up in a man-to-man defense.

The second half where the Bearcats outscored the Vikings wasn't appeasing to head coach Daryl Love.

"We just had to have that intensity right from the start, every single girl," N-K's head coach said. "Tonight, I wanted to trap as much as they could. I told them if they (North Butler) were chewing gum, I want to know what flavor it is.

"I wanted them to be pesky and be in their head."

With a more intense defense that caused plenty of disruption, Northwood-Kensett grabbed a Class 1A Region 3 first round victory on its home court on Thursday night.

Ignited by a 15-0 run in the second quarter and a defensive masterpiece in the opening half, the Vikings built a 21-point cushion and never let North Butler get closer than 20 points in their 62-30 rout that lasted about 68 minutes.

"We needed to attack more," sophomore Chloe Costello said. "We needed to be way more up on them."

Northwood-Kensett (9-13) beat the Bearcats for the third time this season and now get a rematch with second-seeded Riceville, who triumphed over Rockford by 30 points.

In the first meeting on Jan. 3, the Wildcats limited the Vikings to 29 points in a 12-point win.

"The first quarter was a pretty slow start for us," sophomore Madalynn Hanson said. "Just maintaining what we do and making sure we stay relaxed. When we tense up is when we start making our mistakes."

The Vikings shot the ball well from beyond the arc to the tune of six first half 3-pointers. At one point, Costello had a personal 8-0 run in the midst of that second period outburst.

She finished with a game-high 17 points.

"Everything just opened up," Costello said.

One area Northwood-Kensett believes has improved ten-fold is the ball movement. Early in the season, Costello and Hanson noted that for long stretches, they would hold onto the ball for a handful of seconds.

There wasn't many times, particularly in the opening 16 minutes, where that happened. Everyone that was on the court for the Vikings touched the ball at least once.

"We're just going, going fast," Costello said. "If we want to make it far in this tournament, we need to start changing things up with how we move the ball."

By the time the fourth quarter hit, Love began emptying his bench. Each player on the Vikings roster got time on the court. The largest lead for them in the second half was 30 points.

A 10-2 run late in the third quarter gave Northwood-Kensett a 29-point advantage.

"It is always tough to beat a team three times in a season," Love said. "We just had to prepare for what we can control."

Carly Hengesteg chipped in eight points for the Vikings while Hanson scored seven.

It was a sloppy first quarter in which Northwood-Kensett scored the first eight points, then North Butler (2-20) registered the next five. No one could corral the ball often and caused a lot of turnovers.

"We weren't being as aggressive and as sharp as we wanted to," Love said.

Once things started going the Vikings way, they never looked back.

Players and coaches felt like the loss to West Fork, a contest Northwood-Kensett got drubbed in, was the turning point. Since that setback, the Vikings beat Nashua-Plainfield and St. Ansgar, two teams that finished fifth or higher in the Top of Iowa East.

As a team that has a healthy mix of sophomores and seniors, Northwood-Kensett is feeling ultra confident heading into the next round.

"This is a really big win because it will give us confidence heading into the Riceville game," Hanson said. "We wanted to win the most we could."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.